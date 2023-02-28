All India House Price Index rises 2.8% in Oct-Dec quarter: RBI data

The all index (HPI) rose 2.8 per cent in the October-December quarter of 2022-23 as compared with 3.1 per cent a year ago, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday.

The releases quarterly HPI based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities in ten major cities. The cities are: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

The movements in HPI during the third quarter of the current fiscal varied widely across the cities - ranging from a growth of 7.1 per cent (Kochi) to a contraction of 9 per cent (Jaipur).

"On a sequential (q-o-q) basis, all India HPI increased by 1.3 per cent in Q3:2022-23; while Lucknow, Kolkata, and Jaipur recorded sequential contraction in the index, it rose for the remaining cities," the said.

Beginning with Mumbai city, the Reserve Bank initiated the work of compiling a house price index (HPI) in 2007 and brought out a quarterly HPI for Mumbai city. Over the quarters, the coverage has been extended by incorporating the nine other cities.

