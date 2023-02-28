JUST IN
Core sector output at a four-month high of 7.8% in January, shows data
Chinese foreign minister to attend G20 meet; Japan minister to give a miss
States borrow a record Rs 32,800 crore, cost jumps by 7 bps to 7.68%
Nafed intervenes to stabilise markets as onion and potato prices plunge
Budget session of Chhattisgarh Assembly to start from Wednesday
Raj CM approves Rs 147 cr to set up IT development and e-governance centre
Industry asks govt to make 'Vivad se Vishwas' scheme attractive for MSMEs
Punjab governor has summoned the house to call the budget session, SC told
India GDP growth slows down to 4.4% in Q3; FY23 estimate retained at 7%
Output of eight core sectors grows at 4-month high of 7.8% in January
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Core sector output at a four-month high of 7.8% in January, shows data
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

All India House Price Index rises 2.8% in Oct-Dec quarter: RBI data

HPI rose 2.8 per cent in the October-December quarter of 2022-23 as compared with 3.1 per cent a year ago, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday

Topics
RBI | India house price | Economy of India

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai: A security personal outside Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (PTI Photo

The all India house price index (HPI) rose 2.8 per cent in the October-December quarter of 2022-23 as compared with 3.1 per cent a year ago, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday.

The RBI releases quarterly HPI based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities in ten major cities. The cities are: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

The movements in HPI during the third quarter of the current fiscal varied widely across the cities - ranging from a growth of 7.1 per cent (Kochi) to a contraction of 9 per cent (Jaipur).

"On a sequential (q-o-q) basis, all India HPI increased by 1.3 per cent in Q3:2022-23; while Lucknow, Kolkata, and Jaipur recorded sequential contraction in the index, it rose for the remaining cities," the RBI said.

Beginning with Mumbai city, the Reserve Bank initiated the work of compiling a house price index (HPI) in 2007 and brought out a quarterly HPI for Mumbai city. Over the quarters, the coverage has been extended by incorporating the nine other cities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on RBI

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 20:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.