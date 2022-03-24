JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Two years after Covid, Indian economy hopping from one crisis to another
Business Standard

Aluminium plants receive fewest coal rail rakes in six months

The industry got an average of 18.4 coal-laden carriages a day in the first half of March, the lowest since the 17.8 rakes it received in September

Topics
Aluminium industry | Coal  | Indian Railways

Bloomberg 

Fossil Fuel, Coal
A goods train carrying coal (Representational photo: Bloomberg)

Railway rakes supplying coal to aluminium plants have dropped to the lowest since the peak of an energy crisis in September, forcing the industry to import more amid rising cost pressures.
.

The industry got an average of 18.4 coal-laden carriages a day in the first half of March, the lowest since the 17.8 rakes it received in September, according to data provided by Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi in a written reply to Parliament. Coal is supplied to power plants in India through railways and roads, but buyers located far from mines prefer the trains as road transport is costlier.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, March 24 2022. 00:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.