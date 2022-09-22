JUST IN
Bulk Drug Pharma Park will ensure pharma units stay in Himachal: CM Thakur
Donald Trump accused of vast fraud in suit by New York attorney general
DoT proposes fee, penalty waiver under new telecommunication bill
Gap widens between US, India on interest rate hikes since pandemic low
Brazil keen on working with India on flexible fuel vehicles, says envoy
India not so coupled with global economy, recession unlikely: S&P
Cabinet approves National Logistics Policy for 'tech-enabled' ecosystem
NLP will spur growth, increase India's participation in global trade: PM
Reduce sugar production, focus on ethanol: Gadkari tells sugar mills
Rice production likely to drop 6.7 mn tonnes this kharif, lowest in 2 yrs
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Bulk Drug Pharma Park will ensure pharma units stay in Himachal: CM Thakur
Business Standard

Amid Fed rate hike Centre not averse to weaker rupee vs US dollar: Report

The comments come against the backdrop of aggressive rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve, which raised rates by 75 basis points overnight, vowing to battle to beat down inflation.

Topics
indian government | Rupee vs dollar

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Rupee dollar

By Ira Dugal and Aftab Ahmed

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government is not averse to a weaker rupee in line with global market fundamentals, a senior official told Reuters, at a time when the central bank's intervention has tried to moderate the depreciation in the Indian currency.

The comments come against the backdrop of aggressive rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which raised rates by 75 basis points overnight, vowing to battle to beat down inflation.

The Fed's decision sent the dollar to a new 20-year high and the rupee to a record low of 80.28 on open.

"A weaker rupee in line with market fundamentals is not a cause of concern to us," the government official, who did not want to be named, told Reuters.

"It can act as a natural stabiliser for the economy by helping reduce imports and maintain export competitiveness," the official added.

The finance ministry declined to comment.

The Reserve Bank of India has been selling dollars to alleviate the depreciation pressure on the rupee due to the surging dollar and foreign portfolio outflows.

The central bank sold a net of $19 billion from its reserves in July alone to prevent the rupee from falling much below 80.

Alongside its intervention in the spot market, the RBI's forward dollar holdings have fallen to $22 billion from $64 billion in April.

On Sept. 5, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said its endeavour, amidst the extraordinary events unfolding globally on an ongoing basis, has been to anchor expectations and allow the exchange rate to reflect the fundamentals rather than overshoot.

 

(Reporting by Ira Duggal and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on indian government

First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 10:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.