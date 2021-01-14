JUST IN
India face lasting Corona damage; growth to be 6.5% in medium term: Fitch
As food prices ease, wholesale inflation comes down to 1.22% in December

India's wholesale price based inflation eased to 1.22% in December from a year earlier, helped mainly by a lower increase in food prices

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

A labourer prepares to unload sacks of potatoes from a truck at a wholesale vegetable and fruit market in New Delhi
 India's wholesale price based inflation eased to 1.22% in December from a year earlier, helped mainly by a lower increase in food prices, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed on Thursday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast the annual wholesale price index to rise 1.30%.

First Published: Thu, January 14 2021. 12:26 IST

