At 6,921 MW, Delhi sees highest peak power demand so far this summer

-
ALSO READ
Kejriwal promises 300 units of free electricity ahead of Punjab polls
Discoms have been sanctioned Rs 1.35 trillion in loans, get Rs 46,000 cr
Statsguru: Six charts explain India's energy future amid Covid-19 pandemic
Private power generating companies seek sops on electricity export
India may build new coal plants due to low cost despite climate change
-
With rains eluding Delhi and the maximum temperature hovering near 40 degrees Celsius, the national capital's peak power demand soared to 6,921 MW on Wednesday, the highest so far this summer season.
Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department's regional forecasting centre had predicted a heatwave during the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 41 degrees Celsius.
According to the Delhi State Load Dispatch Centre's real-time data, the peak power demand reached 6,921 MW at 3:10 PM on Wednesday.
This season's previous peak of 6,592 MW was recorded on Tuesday.
According to discom officials, this year, Delhi's peak power demand has already crossed last year's peak of 6,314 MW on five occasions -- June 30, 29, 28, 24 and 23.
The BSES discoms -- BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) -- successfully met the peak power demand of 2,937 MW and 1,558 MW, respectively, in their areas, a spokesperson of the power utility said.
Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited successfully met the peak power demand of 1,974 MW, the highest so far this season, on Wednesday afternoon without any network constraint and power outage, a TPDDL spokesperson said.
The company has adequately prepared for the summer season by strengthening its power network and conducting preventive maintenance and condition-based maintenance of all critical electrical installations, he said.
Because of the lockdown and the weather this year, Delhi's peak power demand is expected to be in the range of 7,000 MW to 7,400 MW. The original estimates were around 7,900 MW, discom officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU