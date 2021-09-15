Aug retail sales touch 88% of pre-pandemic level on festive demand: Survey

-
ALSO READ
August rainfall at 19-year low; Delhi sees best season in 11 years
India's retail inflation eases further to 5.3% in August
Petrol demand continues to rise in August but diesel lags, shows data
Digital, co-lending to drive credit business this festive season
Semiconductor shortage effect: Auto wholesale dip 11% in August, says SIAM
-
Helped by festive demand, retail sales improved in August and reached 88 per cent of the pre-pandemic levels, a survey said on Wednesday.
In July, retail sales stood at 72 per cent of the pre-pandemic levels of July 2019, as per the retail business survey by the Retailers Association of India (RAI).
"Retail businesses in the North and the South of India have indicated sales nearing recovery in August 2021 with sales at 98 per cent and 97 per cent respectively, of the pre-pandemic levels (August 2019), as against 78 per cent (North India) and 82 per cent (South India) sales in July 2021," it said.
Sales in western and eastern markets reached 76 per cent and 81 per cent of pre-pandemic levels (August 2019). The figure stood at 57 per cent and 69 per cent, respectively, in July 2021.
"RAI hopes that the festive season will bring back cheer to the retail industry across sectors and those employed in it," it added.
Some categories even witnessed growth over the pre-pandemic levels.
Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) sales grew 12 per cent compared to August 2019, while 'food and groceries' category clocked a growth of 4 per cent.
"However, Beauty & Wellness, which includes Salons, Apparel, Footwear and Jewellery are yet to catch up to the pre-pandemic levels of sales. The overall industry sentiment will improve when clothing and accessories category shows growth," it said.
RAI CEO Kumar Rajagopalan said he is hopeful that festive shopping this year will drive growth for most retailers, with the possibility of some retailers doing better sales than the pre-pandemic levels.
"Though recovery at the moment looks encouraging across categories, retailers continue to maintain cautious optimism due to the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic," it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU