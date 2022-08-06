Basmati rice exports increase by 26% in Q1 to $1.15 bn: Commerce Ministry

-
ALSO READ
Why is India's basmati rice export seeing a decline?
India's basmati rice exports hit 4-year low as Iran trims buying
Exports of basmati rice fall over drop in acreage, loss of markets
TMS Ep148: Basmati rice, Bollywood earnings, Q4 earnings, fracking
TMS Ep148: Basmati rice, Bollywood earnings, Q4 earnings, fracking
-
Exports of basmati rice increased by 25.54 per cent in April-June 2022-23 to USD 1.15 billion, the commerce ministry said on Saturday.
The exports stood at USD 922 million in the year-ago period.
Non-basmati rice exports too increased by 5 per cent in June quarter to USD 1.56 billion, it said.
Exports of agricultural and processed food products rose by 31 per cent in the quarter to USD 7.4 billion.
For financial year 2022-23, an export target of USD 23.56 billion has been fixed by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) for the agricultural and processed food products basket, it said.
Among these products, sectors which recorded growth during the period under review include fresh fruits and vegetables, and cereals.
"The export of meat, dairy and poultry products increased by 9.5 per cent...dairy products alone recorded a growth of 67.15 per cent as its export rose to USD 191 million in the first three months of the current fiscal," the ministry said.
M Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA, said by creating a necessary ecosystem of exports along with collaboration with key stakeholders in the agri-exports value chains, "we are aiming to sustain the growth in India's agricultural and processed food exports in the current fiscal as well".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU