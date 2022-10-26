JUST IN
Centre lays down 75-point climate-friendly agenda under Mission LiFE
Housing sales in top 7 cities gain momentum, likely to breach 2014 peak
Assets worth Rs 18,400 crore attached under Benami Act till July 31: Report
Rupee trade with few nations may start, internationalisation will take time
Cash-out: Issues with direct benefit transfer's growing ambit
Rupee trade with few nations may start, internationalisation will take time
Hopes for India-UK FTA talks impetus with new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
RBI's liquidity infusion largest since April 2019 as surplus cash dries up
Average cut-off yield spikes by 12 bps to 7.84% at state bond action
Wheat procurement fell in Rabi season due to geopolitical situation: Govt
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Centre lays down 75-point climate-friendly agenda under Mission LiFE
Business Standard

Better for Indian policymakers to understand what makes oil prices move

India imports more than 85% of its crude, half of its gas, and 60% of the cooking fuel, and any uptick in rates reduces the purchasing power of Indian households, something that is called inflation

Topics
Crude Oil Prices | India oil imports | OPEC

S Dinakar 

By how much will oil prices move this winter, and in 2023? If one had the key to the chaotic world of oil prices, then she or he would be the most influential and richest astrologer in the world. Even seasoned oil wizards working for some of the world’s most storied banks like Goldman Sachs have stumbled. When Brent crude soared to a record $147.50 a barrel in the summer of 2008, Goldman Sachs predicted the world’s biggest addiction to touch $200 a barrel — crude plunged to $45 a barrel in the winter of 2008.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Crude Oil Prices

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 19:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.