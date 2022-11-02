BMC cancels Rs 5,800 crore tenders for road concretization in Mumbai

-
ALSO READ
BMC election may hold the key to new shift in Maharashtra political power
Amit Shah chairs meeting with BJP leaders in Mumbai over BMC polls
Fire breaks out at Noida factory; 15 tenders rushed to the spot, none hurt
2,203 cows vaccinated by BMC against lumpy skin disease virus in Mumbai
IBM has to pay BMC Software Inc $1.6 billion for poaching AT&T account
-
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday announced cancellation of Rs 5,800 crore-worth tenders for cement concretisation of 400 km of roads in the metropolis.
New tenders will be called for speedy execution of the works by incorporating state-of-the-art technology and without compromising on quality, it said. In August 2022, the civic body had started the tendering process for concretising roads across the city to make Mumbai free of potholes.
But as the five tenders received poor response, it decided to cancel the tenders, the BMC release said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 08:22 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU