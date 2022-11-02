JUST IN
BMC cancels Rs 5,800 crore tenders for road concretization in Mumbai

New tenders will be called for speedy execution of the works by incorporating state-of-the-art technology and without compromising on quality, it said.

Topics
BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation  | Mumbai

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

infra, roads, highway, NHAI, construction
In August 2022, the civic body had started the tendering process for concretising roads across the city to make Mumbai free of potholes.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday announced cancellation of Rs 5,800 crore-worth tenders for cement concretisation of 400 km of roads in the metropolis.

New tenders will be called for speedy execution of the works by incorporating state-of-the-art technology and without compromising on quality, it said. In August 2022, the civic body had started the tendering process for concretising roads across the city to make Mumbai free of potholes.

But as the five tenders received poor response, it decided to cancel the tenders, the BMC release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 08:22 IST

