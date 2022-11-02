JUST IN
Borrowing costs bite: Interest-rate surge hurts corporate profits
Unemployment rate rose to 4-month high of 7.77% in October: CMIE data
Centre slashes windfall tax on domestic crude oil, increases on ATF export
Under scanner: Special mechanism for sharing trade data in the works
UP Defence Corridor set to realise Rs 50,000 cr investment potential
'Centre looking at PLI 2.0 for textiles to make it globally competitive'
Warehousing biz grows 45% in first 9 months of 2022 amid headwinds: Experts
FM Sitharaman lists climate finance, crypto regulation as key G-20 agenda
Market borrowing cost for states remains elevated at 7.83%, says Icra
Changed and new rules for National Pension Scheme: All you need to know
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Define game of chance, game of skill to decide on taxation: GST law panel
Business Standard

Housing, connected infra necessary for planned development of cities: UP CM

In the last five-and-a-half years, planned urbanisation has increased at a rapid pace in the state and this should be further encouraged keeping in view the future needs

Topics
Yogi Adityanath | Uttar Pradesh | housing

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (PTI Photo)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday reviewed the state's new township policy and said housing and connected infrastructure is necessary for planned and sustainable development of cities.

In the last five-and-a-half years, planned urbanisation has increased at a rapid pace in the state and this should be further encouraged keeping in view the future needs, an official release quoting the chief minister said.

To make the availability of land easy to investors, it is necessary to simplify the process of land mobilisation. The process of land use change too should be simplified, he said and called for a single-window system for various approvals and clearances.

It is the endeavour of the state government to ensure that every family gets accommodation, he said.

Adityanath asked the officials to ensure that the interests of farmers, landowners, and customers be guarded. While approving a project, the time limit for its completion should also be fixed, he said.

The chief minister asked the officials for a report on the establishment of new cities after studying the issue properly.

He said the industrial development authorities have done commendable work in the field of infrastructure development.

He also sought immediate filling of vacant posts in all the three industrial development authorities of Gautam Budh Nagar and asked each of them to build fully-equipped convention centres in their areas, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Yogi Adityanath

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 07:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.