Housing, connected infra necessary for planned development of cities: UP CM

Chief Minister on Tuesday reviewed the state's new township policy and said and connected is necessary for planned and sustainable development of cities.

In the last five-and-a-half years, planned urbanisation has increased at a rapid pace in the state and this should be further encouraged keeping in view the future needs, an official release quoting the chief minister said.

To make the availability of land easy to investors, it is necessary to simplify the process of land mobilisation. The process of land use change too should be simplified, he said and called for a single-window system for various approvals and clearances.

It is the endeavour of the state government to ensure that every family gets accommodation, he said.

Adityanath asked the officials to ensure that the interests of farmers, landowners, and customers be guarded. While approving a project, the time limit for its completion should also be fixed, he said.

The chief minister asked the officials for a report on the establishment of new cities after studying the issue properly.

He said the industrial development authorities have done commendable work in the field of development.

He also sought immediate filling of vacant posts in all the three industrial development authorities of Gautam Budh Nagar and asked each of them to build fully-equipped convention centres in their areas, the statement said.

