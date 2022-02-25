Budget should focus on getting more investment: CII tells Tamil Nadu govt

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2022: Growth-oriented and transformative, says CII Director General
CEOs expect 9-10% economic growth in current fiscal, says CII poll
Budget 2022-23: CII seeks additional 1% CSR for Covid-19 boosters
LIVE: This Budget brings more infra, more growth and more jobs, says PM
CII, global group to push for sustainability in Indian family businesses
-
The Confederation of Indian Industry (Tamil Nadu) has recommended to the state government that the forthcoming budget should be focused in bringing in more investment, especially in central and southern districts.
In a set of pre-budget recommendations submitted to the Minister of Finance and Human Resources Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan recently, CII said more focus should be on the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector as it ensures job creation which is the need of the hour due to the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic.
"The prime focus of the state budget should be to facilitate in bringing more investment especially in the central and southern districts of Tamil Nadu to ensure equitable growth," CII said in the recommendation.
For ease of doing business, the government should allow the companies to avail self-certification wherever possible for all licenses and renewals. "The Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) programme by Customs is a successful example. Government needs to digitalize the licensing and renewal process through Tamil Nadu Single Window Portal and manual submissions may be discontinued," CII said.
Noting that the residential building sector has enormous potential for employment generation, the trade body said, treating the realty sector as an industry and providing investment incentives can boost the sector.
CII recommended that the focus on new technology, like use of drones and artificial intelligence-based decision support systems, should be equipped in the agriculture sector. There should be reduction in use of chemical fertilisers and use of low-cost organic inputs and supporting start-ups for innovations.
CII recommends the government to establish more specialised recycling centres for vehicle scrapping. "The recycling centres need to have special facilities to dismantle and reclaim as much as possible of the used car," it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU