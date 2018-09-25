Cabinet likely to consider converting GSTN into a govt entity today

The is likely to consider Wednesday the proposal to convert (GSTN) into a government-owned company.

The GST Council, chaired by and comprising state finance ministers, had in May agreed to a proposal to make a company, with Centre owning 50 per cent stake and states together holding the remaining 50 per cent.

"Converting to a company may be considered by the Cabinet tomorrow," a source said.

Currently, the Centre and states together hold 49 per cent stake in GST Network, the company that provides IT backbone to the new indirect tax regime. The remaining 51 per cent is held by five private financial institutions - HDFC Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, and LIC Housing Finance Ltd.

Jaitley had in April asked to "examine the possibility" of converting into a majority company or a 100 per cent government company.



Following this, the proposal was put up for approval before the in May.

The GSTN was incorporated as a private limited company on March 28, 2013 under the It is a Section 8 company under the new Companies Act and hence is a not-for-profit entity.

The government stake in GSTN was initially kept at 49 per cent and incorporated as a private company to "allow adequate flexibility and freedom" to "ensure timely implementation of the IT infrastructure" prior to the GST rollout.

(GST), which subsumed over a dozen local taxes, was rolled out on July 1, 2017. Over 1.1 crore businesses are registered on the GSTN portal.

With enhanced role of GSTN from just collecting taxes to data analytics, the government felt that it should now be the majority owner in the IT backbone provider.