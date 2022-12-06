JUST IN
CBDC versus the rest: Can RBI's digital currency replace physical cash?
No hiring downturn at IITs as international firms pitch job offers
Govt on track to meet fiscal deficit target of 6.4% for current FY: Report
India better placed than emerging nations to face headwinds: World Bank
Emerging economies keen to replicate India's digital transformation: Kant
Fertiliser subsidy bill in FY23 at Rs 2.3-2.5 trn; may fall 25% in FY24
Fitch expects windfall tax to be phased out in 2023 on moderating oil rates
Fitch retains India's growth forecast at 7%, cuts projections for 2 yrs
India's thermal power generation rises by 16% at 87,687 MU in November
India's palm oil imports jumed 29% to 1.14 million tonnes in Nov: Report
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
No hiring downturn at IITs as international firms pitch job offers
Business Standard

CBDC versus the rest: Can RBI's digital currency replace physical cash?

The central bank digital currency is unlikely to replace cash and other digital mediums of transactions but could coexist with them

Topics
RBI | digital currency | cash

Manojit Saha  |  Mumbai 

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Despite the demonetisation of 2016 and the rise in digital transactions that followed, the economy’s dependence on cash has remained as high as ever. So when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced a pilot project of its version of digital cash — called the central bank digital currency (CBDC) — on December 1, many questions were asked.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on RBI

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 18:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.