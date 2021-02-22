Paradip Port achieves 100 MT-mark in cargo handling for 4th year in a row

Paradip Port, one of the 12 major ports in the country, achieved 100 million tonne (MT) cargo handling for the fourth year in a row, the government said on Monday.

Last week, Deendayal Port also crossed the 100 MT-mark in cargo handling.

" achieved the handling of 100 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) of cargo fourth year in a row. Despite COVID-19 crisis, it once again repeated the feat by crossing the 100 MMT mark in succession and achieved cargo throughput of 100.30 MMT till 21.02.2021 in the current fiscal," Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement.

It said the feat was achieved despite two of the port's existing berths not available for handling of cargo as these are under mechanization process.

Vinit Kumar, Chairman, congratulated stakeholders for the achievement.

