Centre clears air on proposal to give away Mumbai High field to pvt sector

-
ALSO READ
Raising production, reviving existing fields can multiply gains for ONGC
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
ONGC Videsh arm hopes for a turnaround with hike in Russian field output
ONGC offers 43 of its fields to operators for enhancing production
ONGC net profit rises nearly seven-fold in Q1 to Rs 6,846 crore
-
Government on Monday issued a clarification on the media reports about Oil Ministry’s proposal to give away Mumbai High field of ONGC to private sector
"Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas will like to clarify that ONGC had conducted an internal Strategy Meet at Udaipur from October 29-31, 2021 for which suggestions, including making a 25 years energy perspective plan, 15 years exploration plan by taking more acreages under exploration, and having partnerships for its major fields, with scope of enhancing recovery and technology infusion, were made," said
The government had decided in February 2019 that National Oil Companies (NOCs) would be free to choose field specific models including farm out and Joint Venture (JV)/ Technical Service Model (TSM) for enhancing production from their mature and ageing fields, the ministry said.
"The government is keen that the domestic production of oil and gas should increase exponentially. ONGC, being the leading organisation, has to play an important role. While on one side, area under exploration has to be increased which would subsequently lead to more new discoveries in the country. On the other side, production from existing fields has also to be optimised and increased wherever possible by employing advanced technology, drilling more production wells, wherever technically feasible, and better management.
"For this private sector companies can be involved as partners or through various business models so that new techniques and technology can be brought in through such companies which have experience in this. However, all this has to be done by following system and procedures in a transparent manner. ONGC has to prepare its plan and take right decisions in order to increase domestic production. There is enough scope for several large and small companies to operate in the offshore and onshore basins in the country as substantial area is still available," the ministry further said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU