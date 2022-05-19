JUST IN
Business Standard

Centre looks to ensure easy credit from banks to cooperatives sugar mills

With cooperative sugar mills complaining of difficulty in accessing loans from banks due to a plethora of conditions, FM Sitharaman held a high-level meeting with senior officials to iron out glitches

BS Reporter 

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: Bloomberg)
With cooperative sugar mills complaining of difficulty in accessing loans from banks due to a plethora of conditions, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday held a high-level meeting with senior officials to iron out glitches.
The meeting was attended by Finance Secretary TV Somana­than and Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Malhotra with representatives from the food and agriculture ministry, sources said.

First Published: Thu, May 19 2022. 01:37 IST

