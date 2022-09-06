Centre releases revenue deficit grant of Rs 7,183 cr to 14 states

-
The Union Finance Ministry on Tuesday released the sixth monthly instalment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) grant of Rs 7,183.42 crore to 14 states.
The grant has been released as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.
The Commission has recommended a total PDRD grant of Rs 86,201 crore to 14 states for 2022-23.
The recommended grant is released by the Department of Expenditure in 12 equated monthly instalments.
With the release of sixth instalment for September, the total amount of grant released to the states in 2022-23 has gone up to Rs 43,100.50 crore.
The states which have been recommended for the current fiscal are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.
