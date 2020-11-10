Centre releases Rs 6,195 crore to 14 states: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

-
ALSO READ
Centre releases Rs 6,195 cr in revenue deficit grant to 14 states
Centre releases Rs 6,000 cr in revenue deficit grant to 14 states
Centre releases Rs 6,195 crore to 14 states as devolution of taxes
Centre releases Rs 6,195 crore to 14 states to fight coronavirus crisis
15th Finance Commission discusses govt's revenue projections in video meet
-
The Centre has released Rs 6,195 crore to 14 states as monthly instalment of post devolution revenue deficit grant.
Based on the 15th Finance Commission interim recommendations, the Govt has released Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states on account of the eighth equated monthly installment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant, Office of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted on Tuesday.
The 14 states are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.
A similar amount was released as grant in April-October period of the current financial year.
The Finance Commission provides a mechanism for the Centre to compensate for revenue loss incurred by states, which is referred to as post devolution revenue deficit grant.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU