Centre releases Rs 6,195 crore to 14 states: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The Centre has released Rs 6,195 crore to 14 states as monthly instalment of post devolution revenue deficit grant.

Based on the interim recommendations, the Govt has released Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states on account of the eighth equated monthly installment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant, Office of Finance Minister tweeted on Tuesday.

The 14 states are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

A similar amount was released as grant in April-October period of the current financial year.

The provides a mechanism for the Centre to compensate for revenue loss incurred by states, which is referred to as post devolution revenue deficit grant.

