Centre releases two instalments of Rs 1.16-trn tax devolution to states

-
ALSO READ
A month of hits, again: Big movies set to keep the Bollywood show running
What is sin tax? What is it imposed on?
ITR 2021-22: How to e-verify income tax return to complete filing process
Govt releases Natural Resource Accounting to track mineral, energy deposits
Government releases buffer stock of onion to states to check price rise
-
The Centre on Wednesday released two instalments of tax devolution totalling Rs 1.16 lakh crore to states.
This is in line with the commitment of the government to strengthen the hands of states to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure, a finance ministry statement said.
"The Union Government has released two instalments of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to Rs 1,16,665.75 crore on 10th August, 2022, as against normal monthly devolution of Rs 58,332.86 crore," it said.
Currently, 41 per cent of taxes collected by the Centre is devolved in 14 instalments among states during a fiscal year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU