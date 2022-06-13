Chennai Corporation seeks World Bank assistance on drinking water project

-
The Greater Chennai Corporation has sought a World Bank funding of Rs 376 crore for the drinking water project in the city.
Sources in the Corporation told IANS that the project will be executed jointly by the Water Resources Department (WRD), Metro water, Chennai Corporation, and the Transport Department.
This project falls under the umbrella of Chennai city partnership programme. Chennai City Corporation will be the nodal agency for the project.
The Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the scheme will soon be submitted to World Bank, sources in the Greater Chennai Corporation told IANS. The DPR is prepared in consultation with Metro Water and the Chennai Corporation.
The project once implemented will lead to providing continuous water supply to the residents of the Corporation.
The Water Resources Department has also commenced increasing the storage capacities of the existing reservoir in Poondi and Chembarambakkam.
The Department will also widen and renovate a few water tanks in the suburban areas of the city to get sufficient water supply throughout the year.
With the population in Chennai Corporation on the rise, the requirement for drinking water is also on the rise and hence, the Corporation and Water Resources Department have approached World Bank for its assistance, to which, they have agreed.
However, sources in the Corporation told IANS that the presentation of a flawless DPR with all the micro details is important for the final clearance of World Bank funding.
