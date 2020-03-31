China's growth could come to a halt, raising poverty, World Bank warns



The pandemic's economic fallout could cause China's growth to come to a virtual standstill and drive 11 million more people in East Asia into poverty, the has warned.

The pandemic is causing "an unprecedented global shock, which could bring growth to a halt and could increase poverty across the region," said Aaditya Mattoo, chief economist for East Asia and the Pacific on Monday.

Even in the best-case scenario, the region will see a sharp slowdown, with China's growth slowing to 2.3 per cent from 6.1 per cent in 2019, according to a report on the pandemic's impact on the region.