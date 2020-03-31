JUST IN
Covid-19: G20 nations agree to keep markets open, tackle supply disruptions
Business Standard

China's growth could come to a halt, raising poverty, World Bank warns

The pandemic is causing "an unprecedented global shock, which could bring growth to a halt and could increase poverty across the region," said Aaditya Mattoo, WB chief economist, East Asia & Pacific

AFP/PTI 

Even in the best-case scenario, the region will see a sharp slowdown, with China's growth slowing to 2.3 per cent from 6.1 per cent in 2019


The coronavirus pandemic's economic fallout could cause China's growth to come to a virtual standstill and drive 11 million more people in East Asia into poverty, the World Bank has warned.

The pandemic is causing "an unprecedented global shock, which could bring growth to a halt and could increase poverty across the region," said Aaditya Mattoo, World Bank chief economist for East Asia and the Pacific on Monday.

Even in the best-case scenario, the region will see a sharp slowdown, with China's growth slowing to 2.3 per cent from 6.1 per cent in 2019, according to a report on the pandemic's impact on the region.
