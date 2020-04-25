Coronavirus crisis: Lockdown batters India's already slowing economy

India’s economic growth, which was already slowing, has been hit hard by the coronavirus lockdown. Some of the leading indicators only tell the magnitude of its impact. Power demand, for example, has fallen sharply.

From an average of 148,282 megawatts (MW) during March 1-22, demand fell to 122,025 MW between March 23 and April 23, a decline of 17.7 per cent. As growth concerns rose in the backdrop of the Covid outbreak, foreign investors turned net sellers of equities. They ...