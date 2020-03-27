Coronavirus impact: Comparing India's economy in the 2 major crisis periods

Governor said that fundamentals of the economy are stronger this time than during the crisis period of 2008-09. The data supports what the governor said with a caveat that fiscal deficit situation is likely to worsen from March. Das did not mention growth for comparison, but the figures on that front also support his point.



However, the growth rates given in the chart are based on the 2011-12 base year. The back-dated data on this series is controversial. If we take original growth rate, it was 6.7% in 2008-09.

