Covid-19: India Inc welcomes PM's emphasis on maintaining economic momentum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong emphasis on maintaining the momentum of the economy with all due measures to tackle the pandemic is most relevant to minimise damage to livelihoods, India Inc said on Thursday.
The Prime Minister on Thursday asked chief ministers to ensure minimum damage to the livelihood of common people and economic activities as they work to contain the coronavirus, while noting that its Omicron variant is infecting people many times faster than earlier strains.
Commenting on the Prime Minister's virtual interaction with chief ministers on management of the pandemic, CII President T V Narendran said the industry chamber had suggested a containment strategy based on micro zones -- small areas demarcated by district administrations such as mohallas, neighbourhoods, villages and talukas -- to monitor and manage the outbreak.
By exhorting chief ministers to focus on local containment, economic activities will remain protected and jobs will be preserved, he said.
The Prime Minister's "strong emphasis on maintaining the momentum of the economy with all due measures to tackle the pandemic is most relevant to minimise damage to livelihoods," he added.
PHDCCI President Pradeep Multani too said that it is important to maintain the economic momentum along with keeping the Omicron virus at bay, and ensuring a healthier environment for people.
