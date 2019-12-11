Data protection Bill arms Centre with exemption powers; tech firms worried

JUST IN
It may possibly be referred to a joint select committee subsequently

Neha Alawadhi Karan Choudhury & Peerzada Abrar  |  New Delhi/Bengaluru 

The Personal Data Protection Bill, which was cleared by the Cabinet last week, gives the Centre powers to exempt any agency from the provisions of the legislation. The Draft Bill was circulated to Lok Sabha members on Tuesday, and is scheduled to be tabled in Parliament on Wednesday.

It may possibly be referred to a joint select committee subsequently. The exemption clauses in the Bill, reviewed by Business Standard, have left large technology companies and digital commerce firms worried about continuing their business in the country. The Bill states that the central government can ...

First Published: Wed, December 11 2019. 02:39 IST

