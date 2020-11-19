Delhi govt may introduce new tax reforms, enforcement measures: Sisodia

-
ALSO READ
Delhi can't take loan from RBI, govt should borrow and give to us: Sisodia
Delhi schools to remain closed till further orders: Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tests positive for Covid-19, self-isolates
Sisodia gets charge of labour, employment departments in Delhi govt
Delhi Dy CM Sisodia tests negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
-
The Delhi government may introduce new tax reforms and enforcement measures in the near future, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday after signing of an MoU with the Centre for Effective Governance of Indian States (CEGIS) for a study on measures to augment state revenue.
The study aims to help improve governance and public service delivery in Delhi while making tax compliance easy, Sisodia, who is also the finance minister, said.
"It is an important step in the Delhi government's resolve to bring in tax reforms. We have tied up with CEGIS, who will provide us with high-end analysis to move forward. They will provide us with comprehensive data analysis related to GST, vehicle tax, stamp duty, excise duty, along with comparative state analysis for benchmarking to further improve our tax revenue capacity," he said.
The MoU was signed between CEGIS and the Planning department of the Delhi government in the presence of Sisodia and Jasmine Shah, vice chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission.
Shah said the partnership with CEGIS will allow the Delhi government to tap into a wide range of experts and economists working with it and bring national and global expertise to inform the overhaul of tax administration in Delhi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU