Delhi traders want markets to be freed from Covid restrictions: CAIT Survey

An overwhelming majority of traders in the national capital are in favour of lifting the Covid restrictions and opening the markets on all weekdays, found a survey conducted by the Confederation of All India Traders.
The traders' body stated that it has also sent a letter to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, demanding relaxation in the Covid restrictions in the national capital.
"The continuing Covid restrictions in the nation's capital Delhi at a time when the positivity rate is declining each day has antagonised Delhi traders to a great extent," CAIT said.
The impromptu online survey was conducted by CAIT on Friday and Saturday, asking traders whether Covid restrictions should continue in Delhi.
Most of the traders in the survey have demanded to free the markets from Covid restrictions, the survey revealed.
The traders body has suggested in a letter to Baijal that the odd-even system has not only proved to be a failure in Delhi, but it has also caused more trouble to the consumers.
In this context, the odd-even and weekly lock-down should be removed and more emphasis should be put into the strict implementation of Covid protocols, CAIT added.
It has suggested that the working hours of markets should be changed from 10 am to 5 pm, while hotels and restaurants should be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity as given to private offices.
CAIT in the survey said about 96 per cent of traders have opined to open the market on weekdays while 97 per cent of traders have insisted on strict adherence to Covid safety rules, it said.
