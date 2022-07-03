DGFT issues RCs for 1.6 mn tonnes wheat export after May 13 ban order

-
ALSO READ
Record wheat crop, high stocks to help India meet rising global demand
Demand for MP wheat shoots up globally amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
India targeting over 30-odd Russian-Ukrainian markets to ship local wheat
Russia-Ukraine crisis likely to impact UP's wheat procurement plan
India's export ban fallout: International wheat prices hit record high
-
The commerce ministry's arm DGFT has issued registration certificates for about 1.6 million tonne of wheat to exporters having valid letter of credit, after the ban order of May 13, an official said.
The government is allowing wheat shipments for which irrevocable letters of credit (L/C) were issued on or before May 13, when the ban on the export of the foodgrain was imposed with an aim to contain rising prices.
War between Russia and Ukraine has severely impacted the flow of wheat in the global markets as they are key players in the sector. Russia and Ukraine together account for almost a quarter of the global wheat supply.
Exporters having valid L/Cs would have to register with the Regional Authorities of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to obtain registration of contracts (RCs) to ship their consignments.
"RCs for about 1.6 million tonne have been issued so far," the official said adding as Russia has started exports of wheat through Turkey, prices in the global markets may stabilise.
India's wheat exports stood at 7 million tonne, valued at USD 2.05 billion, in 2021-22 on better demand for the Indian wheat from overseas.
Of the total wheat exports, around 50 per cent of shipments were exported to Bangladesh in last fiscal year.
The top ten importing countries for the Indian wheat in 2020-21 were Bangladesh, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, Yemen, Afghanistan, Qatar, Indonesia, Oman and Malaysia.
India accounts for less than 1 per cent of the world wheat export. It is the second-largest producer of wheat. It had contributed around 14 per cent of the world's total production in 2020.
India produces around 107.59 million tonne of wheat annually, while a major chunk of it goes towards domestic consumption. Major wheat growing states in India are Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Gujarat.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU