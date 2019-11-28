Digital mapping of Delhi's unauthorised colonies by Dec 31: Hardeep Puri

Union Minister on Thursday informed the Lok Sabha that the Centre has been working on architecture of Delhi's unauthorised colonies and digital mapping of 1,731 such colonies will be uploaded by December 31.

Puri made the announcement while moving the National Capital Territory of (Recognition of Public Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019 in the lower House for consideration and passing to give the ownership rights to the residents of Delhi's unauthorised colonies.

The minister said the mapping process of over 600 such colonies have been completed and the whole process will end by the end of December this year after which the images would be uploaded on a newly-created portal.

Explaining that the digital mapping process is being done through satellite data, Puri said, "The Maps are being uploaded on the new website and the RWAs (Resident Welfare Associations) will be given 15 days time to respond."

He said digital mapping was an important process before ownership rights could be granted to those living in such dwellings.

Speaking over the issue, the minister said "half-hearted" efforts were made in 2008 during Congress regime to regularise the unauthorised colonies while current Aam Aadmi Party government sought time to complete the task till 2021.

On the Bill, Puri said it will provide special provision for the national capital by recognising the property rights of ownership or transfer or mortgage in favour of residents of such colonies who are possessing properties on the basis of power of attorney, agreement to sale, Will, possession letter, or any other documents, including documents evidencing payment of consideration.

The Bill seeks to levy stamp duty and registration charges on the amount mentioned in the conveyance deed or authorisation slip issued by the Development Authority and non-payment of any stamp duty and registration charges on any previous sale transactions made prior to the last transaction.