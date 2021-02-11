Don't read 41% share for states from divisible tax pool as 'reduction': FM

-
ALSO READ
Parliament: Lok Sabha adjourned for an hour after obituary references
No consensus on borrowing for shortfall in GST compensation cess, says FM
Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: Tax relief for buyers of homes priced up to Rs 2cr
We are converting crisis into opportunity, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Lok Sabha passes Bill to amend Companies Act, promote ease of doing biz
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that fixing 41 per cent as share of states from the divisible pool of taxes should not be seen as a "reduction" but was a result of one state becoming two Union territories.
Her remarks came in response to a query in Lok Sabha about the allocation by NCP member Supriya Sule.
States' share coming down to 41 per cent from 42 per cent should not be read as a reduction, the minister said.
"42 per cent was the devolution formula based on the Finance Commission's recommendations as states' share but when there is one less state, which has become a Union territory... to that extent that one per cent was brought down," she said during an intervention on Budget discussion.
It is because that portion has to be added to Union territories to which the Centre distributes, she added
Jammu & Kashmir has been converted into Union territories of J&K and Ladakh.
"So, kindly don't read as reduction in devolution of quantum... if there is one less state which is now become part of centre's kitty as Union territory to that extent that portion goes to the Centre's kitty," she said.
Earlier this month, the 15th Finance Commission recommended 41 per cent share in the divisible pool of taxes for states and 1 per cent for the newly created Union territories of J&K and Ladakh for the financial year 2020-21.
The 14th Commission had recommended the share of states at 42 per cent in the divisible pool of taxes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU