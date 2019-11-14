DoT asks internet services providers to give audited AGR reports by Nov 28

DoT has sent letters to internet services providers (ISPs) to submit the audited (AGR) documents up to 2018-19 in Kerala circle and will soon start sending them across the country for compliance of the Supreme court order on AGR dues payment.

In letters to the Kerala circle ISPs, the DoT said "The Supreme Court while upholding the AGR definition as defined in the licence agreement of DoT has given a time period of three months within which the judgement is to be implemented and compliance reported."

In view of this, DoT (HQ) has instructed the offices to complete all assessments and reassessment of licencees of Kerala circle and the compliance be reported on documents by November 28.

Officials said PGCIL, Gail, RailTel, Oil India, and DMRC are likely to be sent letters for paying the AGR that can run into crores.

The top court has said AGR must include all revenues including those from non-core activities as well if a company has a licence.