DPIIT to hold meetings with industry, trader bodies on FDI in ecommerce

-
ALSO READ
Commerce Ministry releases next edition of consolidated FDI policy document
Govt permits up to 74% FDI under automatic route in defence sector
Amazon, eBay make recommendations to govt for foreign trade policy
FDI up 16% to $27.1 bn in Apr-Aug compared to $23.35 bn year ago: Govt data
Budget 2021: Special window for big-ticket foreign investments likely
-
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will hold a host of meetings with industry and trader associations this month on issues pertaining to foreign direct investment (FDI) in the e-commerce sector, an official said.
While a meeting with traders' bodies including Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is scheduled on March 17, officials of the department would meet industry associations on March 19.
Further deliberations would be conducted with concerned ministries and companies engaged in the sector from the week starting from March 22, the official added.
These meetings assume significance as last month Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had said that the government was considering coming out with certain clarifications to ensure that the e-commerce sector works in the "true spirit" of the law and rules.
The minister had stated that there are certain complaints from consumers and small retailers about certain practices of the e-commerce companies, which are under investigation.
CAIT has time and again alleged that e-commerce players have violated the Foreign Exchange Management Act and FDI rules.
When asked about the meeting on March 17, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that they would seek early issuance of the clarifications.
"We are awaiting those clarifications. In the meeting, we will impress upon the government to bring those clarification as e-commerce players are violating FDI rules," he claimed.
He added that there should be no ambiguity in the policy. The ministry had forwarded representations by the Confederation of All India Traders of alleged violations by Amazon and Flipkart to the Enforcement Directorate and the Reserve Bank of India for "necessary action".
As per the current policy, 100 per cent FDI is permitted in marketplace e-commerce activities. It is prohibited in inventory-based activities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU