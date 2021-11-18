DPIIT working on national retail policy: Union Minister Som Parkash

-
ALSO READ
DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra dies of Covid-related complications
About 53,000 startups benefitted from DPIIT startup recognition: Govt
Consumer protection rules: Decoding the impact on e-commerce firms, buyers
Proposed e-commerce policy to be balanced, with robust framework: Goyal
SBI Balanced Advantage NFO gets Rs 12,000 cr, best ever among active funds
-
The commerce ministry has been holding consultations with the industry for a national retail policy to strengthen the overall ecosystem of the sector, Union Minister Som Parkash said on Thursday.
The minister of state for commerce and industry said to create balanced growth in the ecosystem, it is imperative to focus on creating an overarching retail policy for the country.
"Although a few states have created their own retail policies, it is important to have an overarching policy at the central level. DPIIT has been in close consultation with the industry and have been working on a draft National Retail Policy to strengthen the overall ecosystem," he said at a CII webinar.
He said as retail encompasses a variety of formats across various categories, the creation of a policy that addresses all these segments is a complex exercise.
However, he said, the government is striving to release a policy in the near future and there are three areas that need to be focused on while formulating that.
It should be a cohesive policy that addresses issues of licensing, approvals, labelling and safety, and it should also focus on modernisation and adoption of technology, the minister said.
"We need to focus on helping traditional retail to modernise through the development of back-end infrastructure, payment mechanisms and in-store operations. From the government side, we would like to facilitate the above three areas and help retailers modernise," Parkash said.
The minister also informed that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is working towards creating a regulatory compliance portal that will act as a bridge for industries and government to minimise burdensome compliances.
"The objective of the portal is to reduce the compliance burden that currently exists and further simplify government interface, while seeking to boost manufacturing, making Indian industry competitive in various areas such as textile and apparels," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU