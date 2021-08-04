About 53,000 startups benefitted from DPIIT startup recognition: Govt

-
ALSO READ
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
ENG vs PAK 1st T20 highlights: Pakistan wins by 31 runs at Nottingham
DPIIT to hold meetings with industry, trader bodies on FDI in ecommerce
Consumer protection rules: Decoding the impact on e-commerce firms, buyers
Oppn party PML-N slams Imran Khan govt for rising inflation in Pakistan
-
As many as 52,732 startups have been benefitted from the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) startup recognition initiative as on July 21, 2021, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
'Startup India' is a flagship initiative of the government which aims at building a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and startups in the country. A 19-point Startup India Action Plan was launched in January 2016 which paved the way for the introduction of a number of policy initiatives.
"A total of 52,732 startups have taken the benefit of DPIIT startup recognition, as on 21st July 2021," Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
In a separate reply, he said so far nine incubators have been sanctioned Rs 30 crore under the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS).
In another reply, he said the government is working on setting up a Single Window System for clearances and approvals of industry in the country.
"This will eliminate the need for investors to visit multiple platforms/offices to gather information and obtain clearances from different stakeholders. This will also provide time-bound approvals and real-time status updates to investors," he said.
Replying to a question on gold, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said that Gold Dore can be imported by refineries against a licence issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) with Actual User condition.
"DGFT has not issued import licences to any government company in the last three years," she said.
In another reply, she said bilateral trade between India and Pakistan, including through ICP (Integrated Check Post) Attari, remains suspended as a result of unilateral measures taken by Pakistan in August 2019.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU