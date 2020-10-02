E-pharmacies urge govt to notify e-pharmacy rules vital to health Mission

-
ALSO READ
Amazon enters online pharmacy space in India; to compete with Netmeds, 1mg
E-pharmacies ramp up hiring as orders grow two-fold amid Covid-19 lockdown
Online pharmacies on hiring mode as orders during Covid-19 lockdown
Upside of a crisis
Medlife, PharmEasy agree to merge; deal may be valued at over $1 bn
-
Online pharmacies on Thursday said they have requested the government to notify the final e-pharmacy rules.
A vibrant e-pharmacy remains a vital cog in the implementation of the National Digital Health Mission, association of Indian internet pharmacies Digital Health Platforms said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"It is our sincere request that the government notify the final e-pharmacy rules," the association added.
Draft e-Pharmacy Rules are in addition to, and not in substitution of, the existing legal framework of the IT act and DC (Drugs and Cosmetics) Act and Rules, which the existing e-pharmacies are fully compliant with, the letter said.
Therefore, the registration of e-pharmacies under the proposed Draft Rules is over and above the existing relevant Act and Rules, it added.
"A vibrant e-Pharmacy sector continues to be a key element in successfully implementing the National Digital Health Mission, and governmental support and motivation to the sector is critical to enable the continuation of service to the nation," the letter said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU