Govt procures 100,000 tonnes of paddy at MSP from Punjab, Haryana in 5 days

-
ALSO READ
Over 16,400 tonnes paddy procured at MSP from Punjab, Haryana: Govt
Paddy worth Rs 10.53 cr procured in 48 hrs; MSP begins in all states: Govt
Immediate paddy procurement at MSP in Punjab, Haryana amid farm bill stir
MSP procurement of kharif paddy begins immediately in Punjab, Haryana: Govt
Minimum support price mechanism for farmers will continue, says Tomar
-
The Centre on Thursday said it has procured 1,04,417 tonnes of paddy worth Rs 197 crore in the past five days at minimum support price (MSP) from Punjab and Haryana.
With the release of procurement data on a daily basis, the government possibly aims to send a message to farmers protesting against new farm laws that it has no intention of scrapping procurement at MSP.
Farmers of Punjab and Haryana and several other states are protesting against the new farm laws, which they feel will lead to procurement in the hands of corporates and the end of MSP regime.
In a statement, the Union Agriculture Ministry said about 91,005 tonnes of paddy from Punjab and 13,412 tonnes from Haryana has been procured at MSP of Rs 1,888 per quintal in the past five days till September 30.
A total of 1,04,417 tonnes of paddy at Rs 197 crore under MSP has been procured from 8,059 farmers of Haryana and Punjab during the period, it added.
Paddy procurement commenced from September 26 in Punjab and Haryana, while in the remaining states it commenced on September 28.
For the current year, the government has fixed the MSP of paddy (common grade) at Rs 1,868 per quintal, while that of A-grade variety at Rs 1,888 per quintal.
Besides, under the Price Support Scheme (PSS), the government, through its nodal agencies, has procured 46.35 tonnes of moong at Rs 33 lakh MSP value so far, benefiting 48 farmers in Tamil Nadu.
Similarly, 5,089 tonnes of copra (the perennial crop) having MSP value of Rs 52.40 crore has been procured, benefiting 3,961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in the past three days.
The ministry said it has given nod for procurement of 14.09 lakh tonnes of kharif pulses and oilseeds from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Haryana.
For other states and union territories, approval will be accorded on receipt of proposal.
Cotton procurement for the 2020-21 season will commence from October 1.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU