Economy slowly returning to pre-Covid, cloud over topping level two yrs ago

Economic recovery: While several parameters of the Indian economy are slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels, it should also be kept in mind that even if it is achieved, the economy would at best be back to where it was two years ago, say economists. Gross domestic product at constant prices during the first quarter of the current financial year was still 9.2 per cent lower than in the same quarter of 2019-20, a pre-Covid period.

But economists expect GDP to hit the pre-pandemic level by the third quarter. Some indications to these expectations were given by the high frequency ...