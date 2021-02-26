Eight core industries' output up 0.1% in January

-
ALSO READ
Eight core industries' output contracts 2.6% in November
Hope of recovery as core sector fall narrows to 0.8% in Sept vs 7.3% in Aug
Economic recovery fizzling out? Core sector output shrinks 2.6% in November
Output of eight core industries contracts 1.3% in December 2020
Core sector output shrinks for sixth straight month in August, down 8.5%
-
The output of eight core infrastructure sectors grew marginally by 0.1 per cent in January, mainly due to growth in the production of fertiliser, steel and electricity.
The core sectors had expanded by 2.2 per cent in January 2020, according to the provisional data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Friday.
Coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and cement recorded negative growth in January.
However, the output of fertiliser, steel and electricity in January grew by 2.7 per cent, 2.6 per cent and 5.1 per cent, respectively.
During April-January 2020-21, the sectors' output declined by 8.8 per cent against a growth rate of 0.8 per cent in the same period of the previous year.
The eight core industries constitute 40.27 per cent of the Index of Industrial Production.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU