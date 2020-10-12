Expecting FY21 GDP contraction to be less than 9.5%: PNB MD & CEO

-
ALSO READ
Icra scales up projection for GDP contraction to 11% from 9.5% earlier
Rating firms rework their India FY21 GDP forecasts with sharper contraction
Moody's forecasts 11.5% contraction in India's economic growth in FY21
Q1 GDP data released today: Key things to note
Crisil projects wider GDP contraction for FY21 at 9%, from 5% earlier
-
The contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) for the full financial year could be less than 9.5 per cent, said S S Mallikarjun Rao, managing director and chief executive officer, Punjab National Bank (PNB).
After a 24 per cent contraction in the first quarter, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected real GDP to fall by 9.5 per cent for the full financial year, anticipating positive growth in the fourth quarter.
Rao said, “We also believe that. On the contrary, my expectation is that it would be much better than the projection because we are seeing rural economy coming back and urban and metro economy will also grow.”
He also said that green shoots were being seen in sectors like automobiles and there were signs of coming back in cement, steel, road projects and infrastructure. “Only hospitality, tourism and aviation probably will be impacted for some time,” he said.
Less labour intensive industries will come back faster, he added. The Covid-19 pandemic has seen large scale migration of workers to home states. “We expect human behavior to come back to normal working very shortly. Some people in the logistics industry have already started coming back. Once logistics industry and supply chain starts working right, everything will fall in shape.”
Rao was addressing a press conference on his first visit to Kolkata after the amalgamation of United Bank of India (UBI) and Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC).
ALSO READ: GDP is a misnomer, India should develop own economic model: RSS functionary
On the amalgamation, he said that the entire process would be completed by March 31, 2021. The business process integration was effective April 1, 2020 and the human integration and related transfers have also been undertaken.
The integration of technology was currently in operation and one bank would be migrated by December 31. “By March 31, our entire amalgamation activities will be completed.”
There would be rationalisation of branches as well. About 500 locations will be rationalised by March 2021. Rao explained, in the northern and eastern parts of the country, the amalgamated entity had a very strong presence.
“Wherever there are superfluous outlets within 500 metres, we will rationalise them. They will be used as an additional outlet in other parts of the country where we don’t have a presence,” he added.
Rao also pointed out that because of the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) on UBI, enhancements were not forthcoming. “Now for all MSMEs, we are prepared to enhance the limits, wherever it is required and we are very much focused on that,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU