Expecting FY21 GDP contraction to be less than 9.5%: PNB MD & CEO

The contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) for the full financial year could be less than 9.5 per cent, said S S Mallikarjun Rao, managing director and chief executive officer, Punjab National Bank (PNB).

After a 24 per cent contraction in the first quarter, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected real to fall by 9.5 per cent for the full financial year, anticipating positive growth in the fourth quarter.

Rao said, “We also believe that. On the contrary, my expectation is that it would be much better than the projection because we are seeing rural economy coming back and urban and metro economy will also grow.”

He also said that green shoots were being seen in sectors like automobiles and there were signs of coming back in cement, steel, road projects and infrastructure. “Only hospitality, tourism and aviation probably will be impacted for some time,” he said.

Less labour intensive industries will come back faster, he added. The Covid-19 pandemic has seen large scale migration of workers to home states. “We expect human behavior to come back to normal working very shortly. Some people in the logistics industry have already started coming back. Once logistics industry and supply chain starts working right, everything will fall in shape.”

Rao was addressing a press conference on his first visit to Kolkata after the amalgamation of United Bank of India (UBI) and Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC).





On the amalgamation, he said that the entire process would be completed by March 31, 2021. The business process integration was effective April 1, 2020 and the human integration and related transfers have also been undertaken.

The integration of technology was currently in operation and one bank would be migrated by December 31. “By March 31, our entire amalgamation activities will be completed.”

There would be rationalisation of branches as well. About 500 locations will be rationalised by March 2021. Rao explained, in the northern and eastern parts of the country, the amalgamated entity had a very strong presence.

“Wherever there are superfluous outlets within 500 metres, we will rationalise them. They will be used as an additional outlet in other parts of the country where we don’t have a presence,” he added.

Rao also pointed out that because of the (PCA) on UBI, enhancements were not forthcoming. “Now for all MSMEs, we are prepared to enhance the limits, wherever it is required and we are very much focused on that,” he said.