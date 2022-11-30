Exploring ways to bring policies for supporting startups: TN IT Minister

-
-
The Tamil Nadu government is exploring the possibilities of bringing in policies aligned to support startups and overall technology ecosystem, state Minister T Mano Thangaraj said on Wednesday.
The Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services said the department was working towards introducing new policies and also engaged in revising existing policies to make it more relevant to the industry.
"Tamil Nadu is the SaaS (software as a service) capital of India and we are far ahead of other cities in the country. Madurai for instance saw a 30 per cent digital growth and it is the same for Coimbatore when compared to last year," he said at the 'TechNext 2022 - Future of Tech Web 3.0' organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here.
Thangaraj, on the occasion, also released a report titled 'Metaverse and Web 3.0 opportunities in India - Nurturing Tamil Nadu's growth ambitions through next generation technologies' in association with KPMG.
According to the report, Tamil Nadu and Chennai in particular is emerging as a technology hub with a broad spectrum of new-age technologies including Metaverse, Web 3.0, blockchain and others.
Tamil Nadu is set to become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030, Metaverse, Web 3.0 and related technologies will help propel the overall Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), the report noted.
Information Technology Principal Secretary Neeraj Mittal said the state is making every effort to keep abreast of the technological happenings.
First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 22:27 IST
