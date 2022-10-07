Farmers receive MSP worth Rs 2,356 crore during 2022-23 Kharif season

-
ALSO READ
PM Kisan Yojana: How to apply for benefits under the farmer scheme
MSP of kharif crops for 2022-23 meagre, below inflation rate: Congress
Overall kharif sowing improves even as paddy and arhar remain muted
PM Kisan Yojana: A complete guide to availing 12th installment of scheme
Kharif acreage nears last year's level, except for paddy and pulses
-
In the ongoing Kharif marketing season of 2022-23 in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu, a total of 1,16,761 farmers have benefitted with minimum support price (MSP) value of Rs 2,356.30 crore.
In the Kharif marketing season of 2021-22, as many as 130.87 lakh farmers benefitted with MSP value of Rs 1,72,898,89 crore, the Ministry of Food and Consumer Affairs said.
A quantity of 11.44 lakh metric tonnes of paddy has been procured till October 5 in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Tamil Nadu during Kharif marketing season of 2022-23.
During the Kharif marketing season of 2021-22, 882 lakh metric tonnes of paddy has been procured till October 5, an official statement said.
In addition to this, 43,733 rakes of food grains with an approximate quantity of 1,225 lakh metric tonnes have been loaded between March 24 and October 5, 2022, the ministry said.
--IANS
ans/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 14:49 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU