FM asks civil aviation ministry, DoT to expedite capital expenditure

Finance Minister on Monday reviewed the progress of capital expenditure by the and the telecom department and asked them to expedite projects.

During the meeting, progress of capital expenditure, implementation of infrastructure projects and asset monetisation plans with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Department of Telecommunications (DoT) were reviewed.

"Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman asked Ministry of Civil Aviation @MoCA_GoI to ensure that more projects are grounded and spending in FY23 is substantially higher than the present estimated target," the finance ministry tweeted.

Union Budget for 2021-22 has provided a capital outlay of Rs 5.54 lakh crore, an increase of 34.5 per cent over the Budget Estimate of 2020-21.

"Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman asked Dept. of Telecommunications @DoT_India to expedite digital expansion plans of the entire #NorthEast with a focus on #AspirationalDistricts," another tweet said.

