Govt to take all measures to ensure liquidity for NBFCs, MFs: Arun Jaitley

Seeking to calm the nerves of worried investors, Finance Minister said on Monday that the government would take all measures to ensure adequate liquidity for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and

The minister's remarks come in the wake of witnessing sudden and stiff fall in intra-day trade on Friday over concerns of liquidity crisis being faced by some of the

"The Government will take all measures to ensure that adequate liquidity is maintained/provided to the NBFCs, the and the SMEs," Jaitley tweeted ahead of the opening of

The (RBI) and market regulator said on Sunday that they were closely monitoring the developments in the and were ready to take "appropriate actions" to calm the jittery investors.

There are liquidity concerns following default in repayment of loans by a diversified IL&FS group. Another housing finance company, DHFL, too is reportedly facing liquidity crisis.