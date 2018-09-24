Govt likely to hike import curbs on various items, will spare gold: Source

is likely to impose higher import duties on precious stones, certain types of and but will spare gold to prevent smuggling, a finance ministry told reporters on Monday.

The official, who didn't want to be named, said the main reason for the planned increase in duties was to restrict the inflow of items displaced by an escalating U.S.- trade tensions. The government is also trying to curb imports of "non-essential" items to support the rupee.

