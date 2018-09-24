Govt likely to hike import curbs on various items, will spare gold: Source

JUST IN
Business Standard

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Steel
Representative Image

India is likely to impose higher import duties on precious stones, certain types of steel and electronics but will spare gold to prevent smuggling, a finance ministry official told reporters on Monday.

The official, who didn't want to be named, said the main reason for the planned increase in duties was to restrict the inflow of items displaced by an escalating U.S.-China trade tensions. The government is also trying to curb imports of "non-essential" items to support the rupee.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 24 2018. 15:00 IST

