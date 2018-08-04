FM Piyush Goyal-chaired GST meet underway in Delhi; focus on MSMEs

-
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday chaired the 29th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting at the Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi.
The council meeting was convened mainly to discuss issues, concerns and suggestions of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the GST regime, among other issues.
The meeting will cater to all aspects of GST -- from simplification of policy, and reducing compliance burden, to technology-related issues -- which affect the MSME sector.
In the 28th meeting of the GST Council, held on July 21, the Ministry of Finance discussed several issues such as the rationalisation of GST rates and the simplification of the return filing procedure, recommending amendments.
