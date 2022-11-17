FM Sitharaman exhorts NIIF to leverage India's investment fundamentals

Finance Minister on Thursday asked the (NIIF) to leverage India's attractive investment fundamentals to expand its operations.

Presiding over the 5th meeting of NIIF's governing council, she encouraged the team to continue discussions with investors from countries that are keen to invest in India.

The Finance Minister exhorted the team to also explore opportunities under the National Infrastructure Pipeline, PM GatiShakti and National Infrastructure Corridor, which include a big pool of investible greenfield and brownfield investment projects.

She also asked to try and crowd in commercial capital into those opportunities.

The governing council also guided to undertake advisory activities pro-actively to support Central and state governments to create a pipeline of investible PPP projects.

