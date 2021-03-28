For second year in a row, Andhra govt brings out budget through ordinance

-
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh mulling mega IT park in Visakhapatnam
Rs 6,790 cr released for women through YSR Cheyutha scheme: Andhra minister
SC to hear plea seeking removal of Andhra CM Jaganmohan Reddy
Ex-Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu sold 54 govt companies, alleges YSRCP
Andhra Pradesh govt employees threaten to boycott panchayat polls
-
: For the second year in a row, the
Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday brought out the state Budget in the form of an Ordinance that authorized an expenditure of Rs 70,983 crore for a few months of the 2021-22 financial year.
Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan promulgated the 'Andhra Pradesh Appropriation (Vote-on-Account) Ordinance, 2021,' authorizing the government to withdraw money from the Consolidated Fund of the State for a part of the financial year, commencing on April 1.
The Governor also issued the 'Andhra Pradesh Appropriation (No 2) Ordinance, 2021,' authorizing a supplementary expenditure of Rs 7,955 crore during the 2020-21 financial year.
The government did not conduct the mandatory legislature session to pass the Budget before March 31, citing elections to the local bodies and the by-election to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat as the reasons.
The Chief Ministers Office circulated the Budget papers to the ministers online recently and thus the Cabinet approved the Ordinance.
This was subsequently communicated to the Governor, upon whose approval the Ordinance was promulgated on Sunday.
Last year, the government skipped the Budget session of the legislature due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and brought out an Ordinance.
It conducted the legislature session in June 2020 and passed the Budget for 2020-21 financial year.
The opposition parties found fault with the government over promulgating an Ordinance for the second year without conducting the Budget session of the legislature.
"This is nothing but bankruptcy of the government.
It only exposes the gross contempt of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government towards the people, the legislature and the opposition parties.
Getting the Budget approved through an Ordinance is an evil tradition set in by the Jagan regime," Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council and former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu lashed out in a statement.
The state Congress working president N Thulasi Reddy said it was unfortunate that the government got the Budget approved in the form of an Ordinance without conducting the legislature session.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU