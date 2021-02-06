Four states to borrow addl Rs 5,034 crore post ease of doing biz reforms

-
ALSO READ
Andhra keeps top rank, UP makes big gain in 'ease of doing business'
FinMin lets Odisha borrow extra Rs 1,429 cr post ease of doing biz reforms
Ease of doing business: States' ranking based on reforms to be out tomorrow
Andhra tops Ease of Doing Business ranking, followed by UP, Telangana
Labour reforms to put India among top 10 in ease of doing biz: Report
-
The Finance Ministry has granted permission to four states of Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to borrow an additional Rs 5,034 crore for undertaking ease of doing business reforms.
In a statement, the ministry said four more states namely, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab have undertaken 'Ease of Doing Business' reforms stipulated by the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance.
"Thus, these States have become eligible to mobilise additional financial resources and have been granted permission to raise additional Rs 5,034 crore through Open Market Borrowings," it said.
With this, 12 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, have undertaken the stipulated reforms to facilitate ease of doing business.
On completion of reforms facilitating ease of doing business, these 12 states have been granted additional borrowing permission of Rs 28,183 crore, the statement added.
In view of the resource requirement to meet the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of India had in May last year enhanced the borrowing limit of the states by 2 per cent of their GSDP. Half of this special dispensation was linked to undertaking citizen centric reforms by the States.
The four citizen-centric areas for reforms identified were implementation of One Nation One Ration Card System, ease of doing business reform, Urban Local body/ utility reforms and power sector reforms.
Till now, 17 states have carried out at least one of the four stipulated reforms and have been granted reform-linked borrowing permissions.
Of these, 12 states have implemented the one nation one ration card system, 12 states have done ease of doing business reforms, five states have done local body reforms and 2 States have undertaken power sector reforms.
Total reform linked additional borrowing permission issued so far to the states stands at Rs 74,773 crore, the ministry added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU