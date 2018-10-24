From now, dealers won't need govt nod for sale, purchase of fuel in Gujarat

The Gujarat government has scrapped the requirement to obtain permit for purchase, storage and sale of and in the state, an official release said Wednesday.

The decision was taken in keeping with the principle of "minimum government, maximum governance", it said.

"Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has decided to do away with permits for purchase, storage and sale of and diesel," the release said.

"From now on, dealers need not seek permission of the Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department under the Essential Commodities Procurement Storage and Distribution Order-1981 for purchase, storage and sale of and diesel," it said.

However, those who want to set up a petrol pump, will have to obtain permission of the Petroleum and Explosive Safety Department as per the existing rules, it added.

The dealers will also have to maintain records of procurement and distribution under the Essential Commodities Dealers (Regulation) Order-1977.

Officials will continue to have the powers to inspect petrol- pumps, the stock, registers and documents.

With this decision, Gujarat has joined 12 states where no permission is needed for sale and purchase of petrol and diesel, it said.