GMPF seeks PM Modi's intervention for mining resumption in Goa

Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF) has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to help resume mining in Goa before the state loses its fourth consecutive mining year due to the ban imposed by the Supreme Court.
Mining in Goa came to a standstill in March 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases.
GMPF also urged Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi for his immediate intervention for resumption of Goa Mining, GMPF said in a statement.
It further said it has also suggested to the central government to consider amendments to The Goa Daman and Diu Mining Concessions (Abolition and Declaration of Mining Leases Act, 1987,' by making this Act prospective from 1987 by amending the current provision of it being retrospective, it said.
This suggestion was in line with the state of Goa which has reportedly written to the Centre on multiple occasion since 2018 for legislative amendment, which will clarify the period of lease until 2037 by making Abolition Act prospective (i.e. 50 years as mandated under MMDR Act 2015), GMPF added.
Goa's mining industry and the livelihood of lakhs of mining dependent population has been neglected in the last three years,'' GMPF President Puti Gaonkar said.
